University of Vermont holds 'healthy binding workshop'

The University of Vermont Prism Center recently held an online “healthy binding workshop” for students led by Frances Reed, a specialist in areas of transgender health and transitions.

Chest binding is one of the most common ways that girls flatten their breasts, hoping that it will improve their state of mental health when they experience gender dysphoria.

Reed, who is also the founder of Healthybinding.com, discussed topics such as "Differences in Various Binders" and "Do's and Dont's to Stay Healthy" during the two-hour session.

Some of Reed's tips for binding specifically include “Massag[ing] and stretch[ing] your body after each time that you wear your binder” and “Practic[ing] deep, rib-expanding breathing when your binder is off," Reed's website relays.

According to UVMbored.com, after the session students were able to ask Reed questions about various topics and were encouraged to buy things like binders and compression tops through the Prism Center.

The Prism Center is a school organization that exists on campus to serve the LGBTQ+ community and provides a space “where people of all sexual and gender identities can thrive.” This group features a large variety of resources and events throughout the year, including this workshop.

According to a 2018 study published in the academic journal Transgender Health, chest binding seemed to cause many negative physical side effects such as infections, pain, and respiratory issues.

Another study in 2017, published in the journal Culture, Health & Sexuality, found similar results. "Over 97% [of participants] reported at least one of 28 negative outcomes attributed to binding," the abstract reads.

Despite such studies, many schools and organizations, like the University of Vermont, continue to promote these practices.

Campus Reform reached out to the University of Vermont media department, University of Vermont Prism Center, and Frances Reed for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.