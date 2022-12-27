College instructor claims his 1A rights were violated

A college instructor who also teaches at Governor’s School of North Carolina, a summer program for high school students, is suing North Carolina’s Department of Public Instruction alleging his First Amendment rights were violated. The lawsuit was submitted on Dec. 16.

In 2021, David Phillips taught three optional seminars, the first of which “discussed... a social psychology critique of some concepts from critical theory,” the second of which focused on "understanding speech through the lens of speech-act theory," and the third of which explored “increasing ideological bias and lack of viewpoint diversity in higher education.”

Phillips has a PhD from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He has also taught at the University of North Carolina at Greensboro, Guilford Technical College, and Wake Technical Comunity College, according to his LinkedIn profile. Both community colleges are located in North Carolina.

At the conclusion of Phillips’ lectures, faculty and other audience members allegedly “attacked whiteness, maleness, heterosexuality, and Christianity in their comments and questions.” Phillips allegedly responded to these questions in a calm manner and offered further discussion.

Phillips was fired the day after giving his third optional lecture. Some staff members “had complained about the content of the optional seminars” and fired Phillips because they “disagreed with his views," the lawsuit alleges.

"There is no lawful explanation for Dr. Phillips’s treatment. By firing him, Defendants trampled on his constitutional right to free speech, retaliated against him for refusing to adopt Defendants’ radical ideology, and discriminated against him because of his race, sex, and religion," it continues.

The Department of Public Instruction has 30 days to respond to the lawsuit, according to CBS17.com.

The Governor’s School of North Carolina, North Carolina’s Department of Public Instruction, and David Phillips have not responded to comments requested by Campus Reform.