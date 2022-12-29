A university health science center is hiring a DEI director

Texas A&M University (TAMU) recently shared a job posting for a DEI Director. A candidate must “subscribe to and support” the university’s “commitment to Inclusion, Diversity, Equity and Accountability,” according to the job posting on Indeed.

Indeed, a company that connects job applicants and employers, estimates a salary range of $69,600 to $88,100 for this position.

The DEI Director will “serve as a member of the School of Medicine Diversity team,” a program of the TAMU Health Science Center (HSC). A statement on the School of Medicine’s Office of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion website describes a commitment to delivering healthcare to diverse communities.

“To this end, and in accordance with the values of our parent institution (TAMU), we (medical, graduate, and post-graduate students, staff, and faculty) of the TAMU-COM have declared diversity as an essential component of our existential purpose,” the statement reads.

The resources page includes a link to TAMU’s Office for Diversity, which lists 16 employees. There are two contacts for the College of Medicine’s DEI office, the positions of Interim Associate Dean and Program Coordinator I. The College of Medicine also has five faculty DEI contacts for its flagship campus in Bryan, Texas.

Required education and experiences for the DEI Director are a bachelor’s degree or an “equivalent combination of education and experience” and 10 “years of wellbeing and learning program management and/or administration experience.”

The job responsibilities include “[w]ork[s] with leadership, proposes and implements new programs and efforts to support the mission of DEI, well-being and [the] learning environment,” and “[d]evelops and conducts programs including training, conferences, seminars and workshops.”

Campus Reform has reported on the presence of DEI in higher education’s medical programs.

The University of California San Diego School of Medicine has “an Antiracism Journal Club, ‘health equity’ components in curriculum, an ‘antiracism lab,’ separate ‘Antidiscrimination’ and ‘Anti-Racism’ task forces, as well as DEI training for faculty,” according to a Do No Harm report shared by Campus Reform.

The Indiana University School of Medicine approved a proposal in August “requiring faculty to ‘show effort toward advancing DEI’ to be evaluated for tenure and promotions.”

“Participat[ing] in active recruitment of diverse students and trainees” and “[p]olicy development, quality improvement efforts, and other service to the profession that has significant impact on DEI-related outcomes” are activities that meet the DEI requirement as reported by Campus Reform.

A staff member with the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression (FIRE) told Campus Reform “that a medical school and an important research institution has ‘abandon[ed] its critical role as a knowledge-producing institution.’”

Campus Reform contacted the TAMU Health Science Center and School of Medicine for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.