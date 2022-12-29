WATCH: PROF. GIORDANO: The U.S. would be 'completely unprepared' for a surge in border crossings

Campus Reform Higher Education Fellow Nicholas Giordano appeared on Fox News to discuss the expiration of Title 42, a law designed to prevent the spread of disease by stopping migrants from entering the country.

December 21 was the expiration date for Title 42, which former President Trump implemented at the beginning of the COVID pandemic in March 2020 according to the New York Post. The Supreme Court issued a stay after a challenge from 19 states, and a recent report from CNBC announced that the high court extended Title 42.

Fox News referred to the crisis at the border after the Border Patrol erected a tent “bigger than a football field” in preparation of receiving “as many as 5,000 migrants per day" in El Paso.

Giordano discussed the impacts that Title 42's expiration could have on higher education, arguing that the cost of educating a student could increase with more students in the system.

He also said that the Biden administration would be "completely unprepared" for a surge in border crossings.

“They can’t handle the border as it currently is,” Giordano told Fox News. “Why they’re pushing to get Title 42 lifted is beyond me, even though Title 42 is nothing more than a band aid for a bullet wound.”

