VA Attorney General condemns anti-Semitism on college campuses

Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares recently condemned the pervasive anti-Semitism on college and university campuses in a Dec. 16 letter sent to Virginia university leaders, calling for vigilance against the issue from recipients.

"Sadly, antisemitic discrimination in American higher education is not merely a shameful legacy," the AG wrote, "It is happening today. Right now."

He continued, "[D]iversity and academic freedom cannot survive when groups of students are compelled to conceal their religious identity in order to avoid harassment or violence. Students cannot be active and involved members of their university community in the face of exclusionary policies. Academic freedom and inquiry cannot survive in a maelstrom of religious discrimination."

According to a study conducted by the Anti-Defamation League, also quoted by Miyares, over 350 Anti-Semitic incidents took place on American college campuses during the 2021-2022 Academic year.

Campus Reform has reported on a wide variety of issues relating to anti-Semitism within higher education this year.

A survey conducted by the Brandeis Center for Human Rights Under Law indicated that as many as half of Jewish students feel the need to hide their Jewish identity on college campuses.

The Director of Communications of the Virginia Office of the Attorney General, Victoria LaCivita, and the US Department of Education have been reached out to for comment, and the article will be updated accordingly.