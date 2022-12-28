Opinion
No results

Iowa State bans TikTok

Iowa State University has banned the usage of TikTok from university-owned devices due to potential threats from China.

Alexia Bianchi '22 | Florida Campus Correspondent
Wednesday, December 28, 2022 9:00 PM

Iowa State University has banned the usage of TikTok from university-owned devices due to potential threats from China. The decision was made in response to potential Chinese government threats. 

“[Students]trust us with their personal and confidential information and we will take every step possible to protect it, including from the Chinese government,” Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds stated, according to Iowa News Daily. 

Earlier this month, Reynolds banned the application from state-owned devices. 

[RELATED]: Are US leaders tough on China? One study points to a partisan divide.

The Iowa State ban applies to “devices that are owned, leased, or otherwise controlled by the institution.” The directive came nearly at the same time that Auburn University issued a similar TikTok ban. 

The Alabama university banned TikTok from its WiFi network. 

Iowa State University did not respond to comments requested by Campus Reform. 

Staff image

