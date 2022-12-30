Art and Design faculty job applicants must get on board with 'social justice'

The New School, a private university in New York City, is seeking to hire part-time faculty committed to "social justice," "diversity," and "inclusive teaching" for their Parsons School of Design.

The job posting explains that a part-time teacher is needed for the course "Space and Materiality," a class in which students "learn the techniques of physical construction: joining, inserting, interlocking, nesting, slotting, folding, collapsing."

In addition to these more practical aspects of physical construction, however, students will also learn "to understand [their] work in historical and cultural contexts, including the social and ecological impacts of the materials you use."

"The First Year Program seeks candidates with the ability to work with diverse students and colleagues [and] success in creating inclusive classrooms," the job posting reads, proceeding to emphasize that candidates must "have demonstrated a commitment to working with traditionally underrepresented students."

"We have a strong commitment to equity, inclusion and social justice, and are especially interested in applicants who are from backgrounds and experiences that are underrepresented in higher education, and the fields of art and design," it goes on to say.

Applicants must also submit a "Statement of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion," a requirement that has become ubiquitous in higher education in recent years.

In the statement, candidates must "[d]escribe [their] commitments to diversity and approaches to dynamics and issues of power within [their] pedagogy," and "be sure to include examples and/or evidence of this work in [their] statement, as this is critical to the committee’s assessment of [their] experience."

Campus Reform has followed the trend of requiring university applicants to abide by social justice and DEI ideology.

Earlier this year, for example, Campus Reform reported on a 2021 study conducted by the American Enterprise Institute, the results of which showed that of 999 job postings surveyed "19 percent require diversity statements, while 68 percent include the terms 'diversity' or 'diverse' in some fashion, often as a way of describing the university environment."

Campus Reform reached out to the New School for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.