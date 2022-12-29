JOB ALERT: Operations Associate

Campus Reform periodically posts job and internship opportunities in the Conservative Movement targeted at college students or recent graduates. Below is more information on this position's responsibilities and requirements.

About the Position

Berman and Company is a dynamic, energetic, and creative company looking for someone to help keep us organized and provide high-level administrative support to our team. This role is the perfect opportunity to get early exposure to the PR world, and has potential for upward mobility in the company.

This is not a remote position. This operations associate will be the first point of contact for any visitors. This person will keep our office moving and assist on projects in a variety of public policy spaces.

One of the big job functions of the operations associate will be database management. The person for this role needs to be organized with great attention to detail and the ability to juggle multiple tasks happening at the same time. Coworkers will rely on this person to assist with various projects, which may include assignments like research, writing, mailings, travel arrangements, data entry, record keeping, or meeting planning.





How to Apply

Apply via ConservativeJobs.com here.





About the Company

Berman and Company is a dynamic research, communications, advertising, and government affairs firm. We blend aggressive, creative thinking with functional expertise to achieve extraordinary results for our clients.

Berman and Company isn’t your average PR firm. Our mission is to “change the debate,” not simply contribute to it. Through our fact-based, hard-hitting approach to public relations and issue advocacy, Berman and Company makes the public think twice about commonly held assumptions. Says founder Rick Berman, “My goal is to make people say, ‘I’ve never thought of it that way before.’”

We don’t just change the debate. If necessary, we start the debate. Our success is based on four core competencies: credible research, effective messaging, aggressive communications, and creative advertising.

Berman and Company’s staff has grown to 35 people and includes professionals in the media, design, research, and government relations fields.