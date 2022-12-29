College launches DEI certificate for graduate students

Muhlenberg College recently announced its new graduate diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) certificate program. Launching in the fall of 2023, the certificate is designed to “develop leaders who ensure diversity, equity, and inclusion values become fundamentally woven into organizational culture.”

The program will be able to be completed in a year’s time and will consist “of five eight-week modules,” as described by the school. The description continues, saying that “each module is broken down into a pairing of four-week mini-courses that work together to combine theory and practice in an immersive classroom and real-world setting.”

Muhlenberg is located in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

The Diversity and Inclusion section of the Muhlenberg website dedicates sections to annual reports, Black Lives Matter, and a Statement on Diversity.

The graduate certificate program’s outcomes will be geared towards “develop[ing] a network of committed equity-minded professionals by creating spaces where people can come together to take risks, engage meaningfully, empower one another, and strategize to act."

All parties mentioned in this article have been contacted for comment and it will be updated accordingly.