No results

University releases an inclusive Holiday Decoration Guide

A guide released by SUNY College of Environment Science and Forestry (ESF) advises employees against displaying exclusivist religious holiday decorations.

'[A]ny holiday display with an overtly religious symbol... should include at least one other religious symbol from a different religious tradition,' the guide reads.

Lane Whitten '24 | Wisconsin Campus Correspondent
Friday, December 30, 2022 11:00 PM

A guide released by SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry (ESF) advises employees against displaying exclusivist religious holiday decorations.

"Seasonal, inclusive decorations that encourage an appreciation for all traditions are encouraged," the guide released by the New York school reads.

[RELATED: Local government's Christmas policy parallels woke rules found on college campuses]

"However, any holiday display with an overtly religious symbol (such as a nativity scene or a menorah)," it goes on to say, "should include at least one other religious symbol from a different religious tradition."

For ESF, the only acceptable conditions for religious displays are "if they appear as part of a larger display with a secular purpose, such as the celebration of pluralism and freedom or the promotion of tolerance and respect for diverse customs." 

A separate document associated with the guide for holiday observances strongly encourages events involving food to include "gluten free, vegetarian, and vegan offerings (which could meet Kosher and Halal guidelines)."

[RELATED: Faculty Senate defends Univ. of Tennessee inclusive holiday party guidelines]

Campus Reform contacted all relevant parties for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.

