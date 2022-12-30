University releases an inclusive Holiday Decoration Guide

A guide released by SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry (ESF) advises employees against displaying exclusivist religious holiday decorations.

"Seasonal, inclusive decorations that encourage an appreciation for all traditions are encouraged," the guide released by the New York school reads.

"However, any holiday display with an overtly religious symbol (such as a nativity scene or a menorah)," it goes on to say, "should include at least one other religious symbol from a different religious tradition."

For ESF, the only acceptable conditions for religious displays are "if they appear as part of a larger display with a secular purpose, such as the celebration of pluralism and freedom or the promotion of tolerance and respect for diverse customs."

A separate document associated with the guide for holiday observances strongly encourages events involving food to include "gluten free, vegetarian, and vegan offerings (which could meet Kosher and Halal guidelines)."

