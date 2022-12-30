Campus Profile: Cal State University, Bakersfield
California State University, Bakersfield (CSUB) is a public university in Bakersfield. Around 9,367 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.
Official Political Student Organizations:
Conservative Organizations:
(None)
Liberal Organizations:
LGBTQ+ Network
Student Fees:
CSUB students pay around $1886 in student fees per year.
SAT/ACT Score Requirements:
CSUB is NOT requiring SAT/ACT scores for students seeking undergraduate admission.
OpenSecrets Data on Cal State Bakersfield Employee Political Donations:
In the 2020 election cycle, 85.9% of CSUB employee donations went to Democratic candidates in federal elections, while 9% of donations went to Republican candidates, according to data from Open Secrets.
Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression Rating:
CSUB has been given a yellow light speech code. According to FIRE, this is due to “at least one ambiguous policy that too easily encourages administrative abuse and arbitrary application.” FIRE also notes that a yellow light policy at a public institution is unconstitutional.
Policies Flagged by the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression as inconsistent with Free Speech Principles:
CSU Policy Prohibiting Discrimination, Harassment, Sexual Misconduct, Sexual Exploitation, Dating Violence, Domestic Violence, Stalking, and Retaliation (Nondiscrimination Policy): Sexual Harassment
Use of University Property and Time, Place and Manner Regulations: Posting of Materials, Chalking and Distribution of Materials
Use of University Property and Time, Place and Manner Regulations: Scope of This Policy
Student Code of Conduct: Standards for Student Conduct
Student Housing and Residence Life Handbook: Intolerance
Student Housing and Residence Life Policy: Posting
Student Housing and Residence Life Policy: Disorderly Conduct
Student Housing and Residence Life Policy: Harassment
Student Code of Conduct: Standards for Student Conduct
Behavioral Assessment Intervention and Response Team: Types of BART Referrals
Bias Reporting System:
CSUB does not operate a type of bias response system on campus.
COVID-19:
CSUB is requiring a COVID-19 vaccine for students and employees.