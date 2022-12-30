Opinion
Campus Profile: Cal State University, Bakersfield

California State University, Bakersfield (CSUB) is a public university in Bakersfield. Around 9,367 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.

Shaila Mehta | Recruiter
Friday, December 30, 2022 1:00 AM

Campus Reform Campus Profiles evaluate individual American college campuses based on liberal bias, speech codes, and other relevant policies and factors.

Official Political Student Organizations

 

   

 

Conservative Organizations:

    (None)

 

Liberal Organizations:

    LGBTQ+ Network

 

Student Fees:

CSUB students pay around $1886 in student fees per year.


 

SAT/ACT Score Requirements:

CSUB is NOT requiring SAT/ACT scores for students seeking undergraduate admission.

 

OpenSecrets Data on Cal State Bakersfield Employee Political Donations:

In the 2020 election cycle, 85.9% of CSUB employee donations went to Democratic candidates in federal elections, while 9% of donations went to Republican candidates, according to data from Open Secrets.

 


 

Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression Rating:

CSUB has been given a yellow light speech code. According to FIRE, this is due to “at least one ambiguous policy that too easily encourages administrative abuse and arbitrary application.” FIRE also notes that a yellow light policy at a public institution is unconstitutional. 

 

Policies Flagged by the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression as inconsistent with Free Speech Principles:

 

CSU Policy Prohibiting Discrimination, Harassment, Sexual Misconduct, Sexual Exploitation, Dating Violence, Domestic Violence, Stalking, and Retaliation (Nondiscrimination Policy): Sexual Harassment

Use of University Property and Time, Place and Manner Regulations: Posting of Materials, Chalking and Distribution of Materials

Use of University Property and Time, Place and Manner Regulations: Scope of This Policy

Student Code of Conduct: Standards for Student Conduct

Student Housing and Residence Life Handbook: Intolerance

Student Housing and Residence Life Policy: Posting

Student Housing and Residence Life Policy: Disorderly Conduct

Student Housing and Residence Life Policy: Harassment

Student Code of Conduct: Standards for Student Conduct

Behavioral Assessment Intervention and Response Team: Types of BART Referrals

 

Bias Reporting System

CSUB does not operate a type of bias response system on campus.


COVID-19:

CSUB is requiring a COVID-19 vaccine for students and employees.


