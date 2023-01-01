Opinion
Campus Profile: Cal State University, Chico

California State University, Chico (Chico State) is a public university in Chico. Around 14,406 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.

Sunday, January 1, 2023 2:00 AM

Campus Reform Campus Profiles evaluate individual American college campuses based on liberal bias, speech codes, and other relevant policies and factors.

Official Political Student Organizations

 

    

 

Conservative Organizations:

    Chico State Republicans

    Wildcats for Life

    Young Americans for Liberty

 

 

Liberal Organizations:

    Chico State Democratic Club

    Chico State Pride

    Gender & Sexuality Equity Coalition

    Young Democratic Socialists of America

    

SAT/ACT Score Requirements:

Chico State is NOT requiring SAT/ACT scores for students seeking undergraduate admission.

 

OpenSecrets Data on Cal State Chico Employee Political Donations:

In the 2020 election cycle, 91.9% of Chico State employee donations went to Democratic candidates in federal elections, while 4.9% of donations went to Republican candidates, according to data from Open Secrets.

 

 

Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression Rating:

Chico State has been given a yellow light speech code. According to FIRE, this is due to “at least one ambiguous policy that too easily encourages administrative abuse and arbitrary application.” FIRE also notes that a yellow light policy at a public institution is unconstitutional. 

 

Policies Flagged by the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression as inconsistent with Free Speech Principles:

 

CSU Policy Prohibiting Discrimination, Harassment, Sexual Misconduct, Sexual Exploitation, Dating Violence, Domestic Violence, Stalking, and Retaliation (Nondiscrimination Policy): Sexual Harassment

Cal. Admin. Code tit. 5, s 41301: Standards for Student Conduct

Policy on Use of Computing and Communications Technology


Bias Reporting System

Chico State does operate a bias response system on campus.

 

COVID-19:

Chico State is requiring a COVID-19 vaccine for students and employees.

 

 

Stories by Campus Reform about Cal State Chico:

Students tell Chico State University to 'reopen or lower our tuition'

A student at California State University, Chico launched a petition demanding that the college reopen or lower its tuition and fees.


Chico State president will lead university in 'antiracist' journey after reading book by Critical Race Theorist

After reading a leading book by a popular proponent of Critical Race Theory, the president of California State University, Chico issued a statement committing the school to "anti-racist" actions.

