Campus Profile: Cal State University, Chico
California State University, Chico (Chico State) is a public university in Chico. Around 14,406 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.
Campus Reform Campus Profiles evaluate individual American college campuses based on liberal bias, speech codes, and other relevant policies and factors.
Official Political Student Organizations:
Conservative Organizations:
Chico State Republicans
Wildcats for Life
Young Americans for Liberty
Liberal Organizations:
Chico State Democratic Club
Chico State Pride
Gender & Sexuality Equity Coalition
Young Democratic Socialists of America
SAT/ACT Score Requirements:
Chico State is NOT requiring SAT/ACT scores for students seeking undergraduate admission.
OpenSecrets Data on Cal State Chico Employee Political Donations:
In the 2020 election cycle, 91.9% of Chico State employee donations went to Democratic candidates in federal elections, while 4.9% of donations went to Republican candidates, according to data from Open Secrets.
Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression Rating:
Chico State has been given a yellow light speech code. According to FIRE, this is due to “at least one ambiguous policy that too easily encourages administrative abuse and arbitrary application.” FIRE also notes that a yellow light policy at a public institution is unconstitutional.
Policies Flagged by the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression as inconsistent with Free Speech Principles:
CSU Policy Prohibiting Discrimination, Harassment, Sexual Misconduct, Sexual Exploitation, Dating Violence, Domestic Violence, Stalking, and Retaliation (Nondiscrimination Policy): Sexual Harassment
Cal. Admin. Code tit. 5, s 41301: Standards for Student Conduct
Policy on Use of Computing and Communications Technology
Bias Reporting System:
Chico State does operate a bias response system on campus.
COVID-19:
Chico State is requiring a COVID-19 vaccine for students and employees.
