University job applicants must be ‘equity-minded,’ state their contributions to DEI

The University of California, Berkeley is hiring an “Executive Director of People & Administrative Services,” who must have “[d]emonstrated experience” with diversity, equity, inclusion, belonging, and justice (DEIBJ).

The position is part of UC Berkeley’s Division of Student Affairs. “From recruiting and enrolling; to feeding and housing; to leadership and development opportunities–we put Berkeley’s students first,” a division overview reads. “We pride ourselves on our culture of care and the services we provide to students throughout their university journey.”

An overview of UC Berkeley says that the university is “looking for equity-minded applicants.”

“When you join the team at Berkeley, you can expect to be part of an inclusive, innovative and equity-focused community that approaches higher education as a matter of social justice,” the application reads.

UC Berkeley’s Office for Faculty Equity & Welfare, which “oversee[s] and promot[es] equitable hiring practices,” provides a rubric for hiring. The rubric is a “template for search committees to use for assessing candidate contributions,” according to its website.

One dimension of the rubric is a candidate’s “Track Record in Advancing” DEI. The rubric lists examples for giving a candidate the lowest score of 1-2.

“Mentoring women scientists may be an important part of an established track record but it would be less significant if it were one of the only activities undertaken and it wasn't clear that the candidate actively conducted outreach to encourage women to join the lab,” the rubric says.

The Association of American Universities (AAU) cites UC Berkeley’s rubric as an example of implementing its strategy of “[p]rovid[ing] support and guidance to faculty search committees to ensure the pool of candidates is diverse.”

AAU’s Advisory Board on Racial Equity in Higher Education released a report that suggested “potential strategies to mitigate structural barriers to equity in different aspects of the life of leading research universities.”

UC Berkeley’s application reinforces the university’s commitment to equity, encouraging candidates to read the Principles of Community. “We place honesty and integrity in our teaching, learning, research and administration at the highest level,” the principles read.

“We are committed to ensuring freedom of expression and dialogue that elicits the full spectrum of views held by our varied communities.”

Previous reports from Campus Reform describe efforts to introduce DEI and anti-racism to curriculum and student life at UC Berkeley.

In the fall 2022 semester, UC Berkeley announced 10 courses that “‘better incorporate inclusive and anti-racist approaches to course design and teaching practices.’”

A “co-op” in UC Berkeley’s off-campus housing “banned White people from entering common spaces” for “a ‘safe environment for people who identify as People of Color.’”

“House members who invite White guests into the shared space will be responsible for respecting their peers' decisions to avoid interaction,” Campus Reform reported.

Campus Reform contacted the Office for Faculty Equity & Welfare and Division of Student Affairs. This article will be updated accordingly.