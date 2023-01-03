Planned Parenthood supports abortion advocacy clubs on college campuses

After the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade and ended the constitutional protection for abortion, Planned Parenthood has continued to support Planned Parenthood Generation Action (PPGA) clubs on college campuses, according to its website.

“With more than 350 campus groups across the country, Planned Parenthood Generation Action is harnessing the power, energy, and enthusiasm of young people to fight for reproductive freedom and for fundamental justice for all,” the website reads.

One PPGA club at Michigan State University (MSU) has 60 members according to PPGA’s website. PPGA MSU’s Student Organization Constitution outlines requirements for the club’s officers.

“Mid-Michigan Planned Parenthood Legislative Action Team meetings occurring every other Wednesday in Lansing and must be attended by two PPGA MSU officers, one of whom shall be the president,” PPGA MSU’s constitution reads. “All officers must attend at least three Legislative Action Team meetings and/or events per semester.”

Recent advocacy work by Planned Parenthood of Michigan includes supporting Proposal 3, a ballot measure that “would add the right to an abortion to Michigan's constitution,” according to Fox 2 Detroit.

“Every individual has a fundamental right to reproductive freedom, which entails the right to make and effectuate decisions about all matters relating to pregnancy, including but not limited to prenatal care, childbirth, postpartum care, contraception, sterilization, abortion care, miscarriage management, and infertility care,” Proposal 3 reads.

“57% of Michigan voters approved the codification of legal abortion,” and “43 counties across the state” conducted recounts before Proposal 3’s official passage according to Fox 17 West Michigan.

An Instagram post from PPGA MSU declares, “Abortion is on the November ballot!”

Other posts on the Instagram page advertise events, including sex trivia and a “Birthday Bash” celebrating Roe. A post-Roe Halloween party advertised “food, pumpkin painting, games, plus free condoms and candy.”

“PPGA and the Michigan Democratic Party Presents [sic] American Horror Soiree: The Loss of Reproductive Freedom,” the flyer reads.

Campus Reform has reported on students’ abortion advocacy at colleges and universities. In August, “Young Democratic Socialists of America (YDSA) at Texas State University (TXST) held an on-campus walkout to advocate for abortion access.”

“In early July, the University of Florida’s (UF) Student Government Judiciary Committee indefinitely postponed a bill intended to reimburse students for abortion-related expenses, such as out-of-state travel,” according to another report from Campus Reform.

