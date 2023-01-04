Company tells applicants to keep colleges off resumes, following DEI trend

A recent report from the New York Post states that companies including HR&A Advisors are asking job applicants, in the name of equity, to keep their colleges off resumes.

Instead, resumes should only name the degrees earned.

"A quick spin through a few other HR&A job postings confirmed that this policy extends company-wide as part of their 'ongoing work to build a hiring system that is free from bias and based on candidate merit and performance,'" the outlet reports.

Previous reports from Campus Reform show that employers are devaluing higher education credentials to advance Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) objectives in the workplace.

The states of Maryland and Utah join companies, including Dell Technologies, in no longer requiring a four-year degree for most jobs. Many technology companies "consider Google Career Certificate graduates for entry-level jobs," Higher Ed Drive recently reported.

Campus Reform Higher Education Fellow Nicholas Giordano has argued that companies are dropping four-year degree requirements in favor of other certifications because “students are not coming in prepared for our workforce."

Graduate degrees are not exempt from the devaluation of merit. The American Bar Association recently voted to end the LSAT admissions requirement.

Tahmineh Dehbozorgi, a Campus Reform Correspondent and law student at George Washington University, went on Fox & Friends to discuss why the new policy was an attack on merit.

“As an Iranian immigrant I always fall into the white caucasian group and that creates a lot of issues for groups like me that want to compete for law school admission,” Dehbozorgi said. “However some objective method like the LSAT score allows many individuals coming from an immigrant background to overcome DEI bias.”

Campus Reform contacted HR&A Advisors and the College Board and American Bar Association for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.