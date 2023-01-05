Yale Medicine continues to prioritize DEI

Yale University’s School of Medicine is continuing to prioritize diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) with an online series called "Voices of DEI."

The initiative consists of a series of responses from staff within the school about what DEI means to them and how their respective departments incorporate DEI into day-to-day operations.

Each faculty member is asked similar questions, such as "What does diversity, equity, and inclusion mean to you personally?" and "Why should an academic setting be equal and inclusive?"

Heidi Zapata, an assistant professor within the school’s Infectious Diseases Section, is the most recent respondent, with her thoughts being published on the website on Dec 12.

“As a latina female, diversity, equity and inclusion means that I am accepted for who I am and where I come from. It also means that I extend that acceptance to others,” Zapata responded when asked what DEI means to her personally.

When queried about the importance of diversity in an academic setting, however, Zapata appeared to push back somewhat, saying, “Academics should be about pursuing knowledge. It should not be a place to worry about being accepted, or to worry about race.”

Dominic Francese, a faculty member within the school’s Section of Cardiovascular Medicine, recently praised Yale in his responses for focusing on DEI efforts.

“I cannot say I have seen many changes, however, I have been impressed by the continued focus on DEI from Yale,” Francese said. “It’s refreshing to see Yale’s continued efforts to pursue these initiatives and make DEI a part of the culture of the institution.”

Francese also listed the COVID-19 pandemic as an opportunity to learn and grow in DEI efforts.

“Returning to ‘normal’ is not good enough. As we continue to recover as a society, it’s important to prioritize DEI in how we rebuild our institutions so that we can emerge stronger than before,” he argued.

The first installment of Voices of DEI was published back in May of 2021. Newly published interviews appear to be uploaded on the website every month.

Yale University is an ivy league institution located in New Haven, Connecticut.

Campus Reform reached out to each party mentioned and this article will be updated accordingly.

