University to provide 'racial justice' grants of up to $300,000

Emory University has created a new funding opportunity for faculty to research different projects in the areas of racial and social justice.

Suggested research topics for grantees include 'environmental justice and climate change,' 'the arts as a force for justice,' and 'impacts of racism and discrimination on health and/or biology.'

Olivia Scarpo '25 | Florida Campus Correspondent
Thursday, January 5, 2023 7:00 PM

Emory University in Atlanta, Georgia, has created a new funding opportunity for faculty to research different projects in the areas of racial and social justice.

The new project is part of the university’s broader Racial and Social Justice efforts to create a campus where students feel “a sense of belonging and purpose,” spearheaded by university president Gregory Fenves. 

[RELATED: Northwestern doles out dollars for 'diversity initiatives']

Suggested research topics for grantees include "environmental justice and climate change," "the arts as a force for justice," and "impacts of racism and discrimination on health and/or biology."

Projects are able to receive $150,000 over a three-year period.

Faculty have until January 31 to create and submit proposals for projects. The estimated start date for funded projects is April 7, 2023.

[RELATED: University receives $625K grant for DEI]

Campus Reform reached out to the Emory University media department, office of the provost, and vice provost for diversity and inclusion for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.

