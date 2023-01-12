Campus Profile: St. John's College, New Mexico
St. John’s College, New Mexico is a private college in Santa Fe. Around 367 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.
Campus Reform Campus Profiles evaluate individual American college campuses based on liberal bias, speech codes, and other relevant policies and factors.
St. John’s College, New Mexico is a private college in Santa Fe. Around 367 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.
Student Fees:
St. John’s College students pay $1460 in student fees per year.
SAT/ACT Score Requirements:
St. John’s College is NOT requiring SAT/ACT scores for most students seeking undergraduate admission.
Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression Rating:
St. John’s College does not currently have a FIRE rating.
Bias Reporting System:
St. John’s College does not operate a type of bias response system on campus.
COVID-19:
St. John’s College is requiring a COVID-19 vaccine for students and employees.
Stories by Campus Reform about St. John’s College, New Mexico:
Student ‘study group’ to address ‘depravity of whiteness’
St. John’s College in Santa Fe promoted a new “study group” for “those who most often exhibit racist and sexist behavior—white males.”