Opinion
Video
About
Writers
News team
Higher Education Fellows
Correspondents
Alumni
Faculty Contributors
Join Us
Become a Correspondent
Become a Fellow
Become a Donor
Send a tip
Send A Tip
Campuses
No results

Campus Profile: St. John's College, New Mexico

St. John’s College, New Mexico is a private college in Santa Fe. Around 367 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.

Trending
1
Peterson refuses social media re-education
By Gabrielle M.  Etzel 
2
Penn State professor tells straight students to watch gay porn to discover bisexuality
By Thomas Stevenson '23
3
PROF. GIORDANO: This is who to blame for the Gen Z crisis
By Nicholas Giordano 
4
Universities continue to violate free speech despite losing legal battles
By Jared Gould 
5
Virginia Tech soccer player allowed to proceed with lawsuit after declining to kneel
By Alexia Bianchi  '22
6
Faith-based colleges offer classical education, see increases in enrollment: report
By Shelby  Kearns 
Jackson Williams '24 | New Mexico Correspondent
Thursday, January 12, 2023 1:00 PM

Campus Reform Campus Profiles evaluate individual American college campuses based on liberal bias, speech codes, and other relevant policies and factors.

St. John’s College, New Mexico is a private college in Santa Fe. Around 367 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.

 

Student Fees:

St. John’s College students pay $1460 in student fees per year.

 


SAT/ACT Score Requirements:

St. John’s College is NOT requiring SAT/ACT scores for most students seeking undergraduate admission.

 

Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression Rating:

St. John’s College does not currently have a FIRE rating.


Bias Reporting System

St. John’s College does not operate a type of bias response system on campus.

 

COVID-19:

St. John’s College is requiring a COVID-19 vaccine for students and employees.

 

 


Stories by Campus Reform about St. John’s College, New Mexico:

Student ‘study group’ to address ‘depravity of whiteness’

St. John’s College in Santa Fe promoted a new “study group” for “those who most often exhibit racist and sexist behavior—white males.”

Share this article
Staff image

More articles like this