Federal government investigating ‘anti-racist’ segregation at UC San Fransisco

The University of California San Francisco (UCSF) is under federal civil rights investigation by the Department of Education’s (DOED) Office of Civil Rights (OCR). UCSF allegedly violated the Civil Rights Act of 1964 by having segregated “Racial Affinity Caucusing Groups.”

According to the UCSF website, “Race-based affinity group meetings are a space for UCSF residents and fellows to deepen anti-racist work and process the impact of racism.”

The DOED investigation was prompted by a complaint filed by Mark Perry, who is a senior fellow for the anti-identity politics medical watchdog Do No Harm. The complaint accuses the university of violating Title VI of the Civil Rights Act by operating groups “that separate the University's medical residents and fellows on the basis of race, color, and national origin in segregated ‘Racial Affinity Caucusing Groups (RACG).’”

The complaint continued, noting that “there are separate RACGs for (a) People Who Identify as Black/African American, (b) People Who Identify as People of Color, and (c) People Who Identify as White.”

“[B]y subjecting students to segregation and separate treatment on the basis of their race and color for its Racial Affinity Caucusing Groups, UCSF is in violation of Title VI,” Perry told Campus Reform.

Perry also called the groups immoral: “[It] is not only illegal according to Title VI, but it is a morally objectionable racist practice that will only serve to 'deepen and promote' racism at UCSF’s School of Medicine.”

“I expect the OCR to rule against UCSF and find that its Racial Affinity Caucusing Groups are a form of illegal racial segregation that will have to be discontinued.”

According to the Department of Education, Title VI states, “No person in the United States shall, on the ground of race, color, or national origin, be excluded from participation in, be denied the benefits of, or be subjected to discrimination under any program or activity receiving Federal financial assistance.”

This is not the first time a university has been accused of violating Title VI.

As Campus Reform reported in May 2022, Perry filed a complaint against the University of South Carolina for hosting a workshop that excluded White students.

After Campus Reform’s reporting, South Carolina removed the application link.

