WATCH: Prof. Giordano says ‘the timing' of Penn Biden Center docs 'is suspicious’





Campus Reform Higher Education Fellow Nicholas Giordano appeared on Fox News to discuss the potential national security issues posed by the Biden administration’s classified documents.

Host Maria Bartiromo asked about classified documents found at the University of Pennsylvania's Penn Biden Center. The Penn Biden Center, Fox News reported, is “the Washington, D.C., office for President Biden's think tank.”

“China sent tens of millions of dollars to that Penn Biden Center. Did China have access to these documents?”

[RELATED: PROF. GIORDANO: What the protests in communist China can teach us in the United States]

Giordano referenced his op-ed in The Daily Wire, which argued that universities “are turning a blind eye” to foreign influence because “they’re addicted to the cash flow” from countries such as China.

“A lot of current Biden officials–they worked at the Penn Biden Center, so we need to know what foreign officials they may have met with while working there,” Giordano said.

[RELATED: READ: PROF. GIORDANO: American universities are 'turning a blind eye’ to 'foreign influence' on campuses]

Bartiromo suggested that the Department of Justice (DOJ) knew about the documents before the midterm elections.

“The timing is suspicious,” Giordano told Fox News. “All of a sudden, they stumbled upon these documents when they thought a red wave was going to occur and Republicans were going to take over. That’s not a coincidence.”

Watch the full video above.