Hormone therapy, top surgeries part of medical school's ‘gender-affirming’ care

The University of Southern California (USC) medical school recently launched “a full range of gender-affirming primary care and transition-related health care services.”

These services, delivered by Keck Medicine, include hormone therapy as well as top, genital, and face surgeries.

“The physicians and program staff have collectively received more than 600 hours of gender-affirming sensitivity and inclusivity training,” Keck Medicine wrote in an announcement of the program.

The announcement continues by crediting two physicians for implementing the program, including Rob Travieso, who “is fellowship-trained in gender-affirming surgery.”

Travieso, an assistant professor of clinical surgery at USC, “went to Johns Hopkins University for an intensive fellowship in complex gender affirmation surgery,” according to his biography.

To develop its gender-affirming care program, Keck Medicine worked with the TransLatin@ Coalition.

A press release announcing the Keck Medicine-TransLatin@ collaboration described the coalition as “the largest trans-led nonprofit organization in Los Angeles that advocates for the needs of transgender, gender non-conforming and intersex (TGI) immigrants across the country.”

Providing peer navigators to help patients access services, training medical school faculty and staff, and soliciting feedback through community focus groups are among the results of the collaboration.

Hospitals under Keck Medicine, the press release says, are designated as LGBTQ Healthcare Equality Leaders by the Human Rights Campaign (HRC). This designation is for hospitals receiving HRC’s top score based on a rubric that evaluates staff training, hiring practices, policies, support of LGBTQ community events, and other criteria.

Keck Medicine delivers some of its support to the LGBTQ community through its philanthropy wing, the community benefit program.

An FY21 report for the Keck Medicine community benefit program–the set of services, education, and donations connected to its broader mission–lists an “LGBTQ Health and Cultural Competency Training for 34 medical students” as one of its activities.

As medical schools adopt gender-affirming care, Campus Reform has reported on the critical response from those concerned with these programs, especially programs serving minors.

In August 2022, a faculty member of Yale’s pediatric medicine program said that she provides gender-affirming services to “‘gender-expansive individuals 3 to 25 and their families.’”

Later that year, Vanderbilt announced that it would cease transition surgeries for minors following an investigation by Matt Walsh, a journalist with the Daily Wire.

The investigation revealed that one doctor with the Vanderbilt University Medical Center (VUMC) called gender transitions a “‘big money maker,’” noting the $40,000 price tag for some of these surgeries, according to the Daily Wire.

Walsh tweeted that Vanderbilt’s announcement was “[a]n incredibly important victory.”

