Campuses
Campus Profile: Missouri University of Science and Technology

Missouri University of Science and Technology (MST) is a public university in Rolla. Around 5,700 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.

Daniel Moore '26 | Missouri Correspondent
Sunday, January 22, 2023 5:00 PM

Campus Reform Campus Profiles evaluate individual American college campuses based on liberal bias, speech codes, and other relevant policies and factors.

Missouri University of Science and Technology (MST) is a public university in Rolla. Around 5,700 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.

 

Official Political Student Organizations

 

   

 

Conservative Organizations:

    College Republicans

    Rolla Students for Life

 

Liberal Organizations:

    College Democrats 

    Spectrum


Student Fees:

MST students pay around $1,882 in student fees per year.



SAT/ACT Score Requirements:

MST is NOT requiring SAT/ACT scores for students seeking undergraduate admission.

  

Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression Rating:

MST has been given a yellow light speech code. According to FIRE, this is due to “at least onE ambiguous policy that too easily encourages administrative abuse and arbitrary application.” FIRE also notes that a yellow light policy at a public institution is unconstitutional. 

 


Policies Flagged by the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression as inconsistent with Free Speech Principles:


University of Missouri System: 600.020 Sex Discrimination, Sexual Harassment and Sexual Misconduct in Education/Employment Policy

Computing and Network Acceptable Use Policy

University of Missouri System: 200.010 Standard of Conduct- Student Conduct


Bias Reporting System

MST does operate a bias response system on campus.

 

COVID-19:

MST is NOT requiring a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students and employees.



Stories by Campus Reform about Missouri S&T:

REPORT: COVID-19 lockdown resulted in lower grades, campus initiative finds

A Missouri University of Science and Technology advising program collected data suggesting that the COVID-19 lockdowns and remote learning caused a decline in students' grades and mental health, according to a new report. 

