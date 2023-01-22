Campus Profile: Missouri University of Science and Technology
Missouri University of Science and Technology (MST) is a public university in Rolla. Around 5,700 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.
Campus Reform Campus Profiles evaluate individual American college campuses based on liberal bias, speech codes, and other relevant policies and factors.
Official Political Student Organizations:
Conservative Organizations:
College Republicans
Rolla Students for Life
Liberal Organizations:
College Democrats
Spectrum
Student Fees:
MST students pay around $1,882 in student fees per year.
SAT/ACT Score Requirements:
MST is NOT requiring SAT/ACT scores for students seeking undergraduate admission.
Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression Rating:
MST has been given a yellow light speech code. According to FIRE, this is due to “at least onE ambiguous policy that too easily encourages administrative abuse and arbitrary application.” FIRE also notes that a yellow light policy at a public institution is unconstitutional.
Policies Flagged by the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression as inconsistent with Free Speech Principles:
University of Missouri System: 600.020 Sex Discrimination, Sexual Harassment and Sexual Misconduct in Education/Employment Policy
Computing and Network Acceptable Use Policy
University of Missouri System: 200.010 Standard of Conduct- Student Conduct
Bias Reporting System:
MST does operate a bias response system on campus.
COVID-19:
MST is NOT requiring a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students and employees.
