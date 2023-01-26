Opinion
Campus Profile: Rowan University

Rowan University is a public university in Glassboro, New Jersey. Around 15,147 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.

Faith Hannah Lea '24 | Florida Correspondent
Thursday, January 26, 2023 9:00 PM

Campus Reform Campus Profiles evaluate individual American college campuses based on liberal bias, speech codes, and other relevant policies and factors.

Official Political Student Organizations

 

    

 

Conservative Organizations:

    Rowan University College Republicans

    

Liberal Organizations:

    College Democrats

    Diversity, Inclusion, and Belonging in Business

    Out in STEM

    Prism

    Progressives at Rowan


Cost of Tuition:

The cost of in-state tuition at Rowan University for the 2022-2023 academic year is around $14,951, and was around $14,376 for the 2021-2022 academic year. Rowan University increased the cost of tuition from 2021 to 2022 by 3.9%.


Student Fees:

Rowan University students pay around $2,118 in student fees per year.



SAT/ACT Score Requirements:

Rowan University is NOT requiring SAT/ACT scores for students seeking undergraduate admission.

 

OpenSecrets Data on Rowan University Employee Political Donations:

In the 2020 election cycle, 91.04% of Rowan University employee donations went to Democratic candidates in federal elections, while 8.96% of donations went to Republican candidates, according to data from Open Secrets.


 

Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression Rating:

Rowan University has been given a yellow light speech code. According to FIRE, this is due to “at least one ambiguous policy that too easily encourages administrative abuse and arbitrary application.” FIRE also notes that a yellow light policy at a public institution is unconstitutional. 

 

Policies Flagged by the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression as inconsistent with Free Speech Principles:


Policy No. DPS 2015:01: Free Speech and Peaceful Assembly Policy

Policy No. SL 2016:01: Student Code of Conduct


Bias Reporting System

Rowan University does operate a type of bias response system on campus.

 

COVID-19:

Rowan University is requiring a COVID-19 vaccine for students and employees.



Stories by Campus Reform about Rowan University:

'Meritocracy' is a microaggression, university guidebook claims

Rowan University has published a guide on “Interrupting Microaggressions” with strategies for "calling out" those who advocate concepts like "color blindness" and "meritocracy."

