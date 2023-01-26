Campus Profile: Rowan University
Rowan University is a public university in Glassboro, New Jersey. Around 15,147 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.
Campus Reform Campus Profiles evaluate individual American college campuses based on liberal bias, speech codes, and other relevant policies and factors.
Official Political Student Organizations:
Conservative Organizations:
Rowan University College Republicans
Liberal Organizations:
College Democrats
Diversity, Inclusion, and Belonging in Business
Out in STEM
Prism
Progressives at Rowan
Cost of Tuition:
The cost of in-state tuition at Rowan University for the 2022-2023 academic year is around $14,951, and was around $14,376 for the 2021-2022 academic year. Rowan University increased the cost of tuition from 2021 to 2022 by 3.9%.
Student Fees:
Rowan University students pay around $2,118 in student fees per year.
SAT/ACT Score Requirements:
Rowan University is NOT requiring SAT/ACT scores for students seeking undergraduate admission.
OpenSecrets Data on Rowan University Employee Political Donations:
In the 2020 election cycle, 91.04% of Rowan University employee donations went to Democratic candidates in federal elections, while 8.96% of donations went to Republican candidates, according to data from Open Secrets.
Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression Rating:
Rowan University has been given a yellow light speech code. According to FIRE, this is due to “at least one ambiguous policy that too easily encourages administrative abuse and arbitrary application.” FIRE also notes that a yellow light policy at a public institution is unconstitutional.
Policies Flagged by the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression as inconsistent with Free Speech Principles:
Policy No. DPS 2015:01: Free Speech and Peaceful Assembly Policy
Policy No. SL 2016:01: Student Code of Conduct
Bias Reporting System:
Rowan University does operate a type of bias response system on campus.
COVID-19:
Rowan University is requiring a COVID-19 vaccine for students and employees.
