Campus Profile: California State University, Channel Islands
California State University, Channel Islands (CSU Channel Islands) is a public university in Camarillo, California. Around 5,470 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.
Official Political Student Organizations:
Conservative Organizations:
(None)
Liberal Organizations:
College Democrats
Queer Student Alliance
SAT/ACT Score Requirements:
CSU Channel Islands is requiring SAT/ACT scores for most students seeking undergraduate admission.
OpenSecrets Data on CSU Channel Islands Employee Political Donations:
In the 2020 election cycle, 97.6% of CSU Channel Islands employee donations went to Democratic candidates in federal elections, while 0% of donations went to Republican candidates, according to data from Open Secrets.
Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression Rating:
CSU Channel Islands has been given a yellow light speech code. According to FIRE, this is due to “at least one ambiguous policy that too easily encourages administrative abuse and arbitrary application.” FIRE also notes that a yellow light policy at a public institution is unconstitutional.
Policies Flagged by the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression as inconsistent with Free Speech Principles:
General Procedures for Postings and Signage
Bias Reporting System:
CSU Channel Islands does not operate a type of bias response system on campus.
COVID-19:
CSU Channel Islands is requiring a COVID-19 vaccine for students and employees.