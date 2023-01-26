Opinion
Campuses
No results

Campus Profile: California State University, Channel Islands

California State University, Channel Islands (CSU Channel Islands) is a public university in Camarillo, California. Around 5,470 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.

Daniel Idfresne '26 | New York Correspondent
Thursday, January 26, 2023 5:30 PM

Campus Reform Campus Profiles evaluate individual American college campuses based on liberal bias, speech codes, and other relevant policies and factors.

Official Political Student Organizations

 

   

 

Conservative Organizations:

    (None)

 

Liberal Organizations:

     College Democrats

    Queer Student Alliance

    

SAT/ACT Score Requirements:

CSU Channel Islands is requiring SAT/ACT scores for most students seeking undergraduate admission.

 

OpenSecrets Data on CSU Channel Islands Employee Political Donations:

In the 2020 election cycle, 97.6% of CSU Channel Islands employee donations went to Democratic candidates in federal elections, while 0% of donations went to Republican candidates, according to data from Open Secrets.


 

 

Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression Rating:

CSU Channel Islands has been given a yellow light speech code. According to FIRE, this is due to “at least one ambiguous policy that too easily encourages administrative abuse and arbitrary application.” FIRE also notes that a yellow light policy at a public institution is unconstitutional. 

 

Policies Flagged by the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression as inconsistent with Free Speech Principles:


Student Code of Conduct

General Procedures for Postings and Signage

Resident Handbook: Posting


Bias Reporting System

CSU Channel Islands does not operate a type of bias response system on campus.

 

COVID-19:

CSU Channel Islands is requiring a COVID-19 vaccine for students and employees.



