Campuses
Campus Profile: Long Island University, Brooklyn

Matt Cairo '24 | New York Correspondent
Monday, January 30, 2023 5:00 PM

Campus Reform Campus Profiles evaluate individual American college campuses based on liberal bias, speech codes, and other relevant policies and factors.

Long Island University, Brooklyn (LIU Brooklyn) is a private university in Brooklyn, New York. Around 15,000 students are enrolled at LIU’s two campuses, which includes a campus in Brookville, New York.

 

Official Political Student Organizations: 

 

    

 

Conservative Organizations:

    (None)

 

Liberal Organizations:

     Rainbow Alliance


Student Fees:

LIU Brooklyn students pay around $2,034 in student fees per year.



SAT/ACT Score Requirements:

LIU Brooklyn is NOT requiring SAT/ACT scores for students seeking undergraduate admission.

 

OpenSecrets Data on Long Island University Employee Political Donations:

In the 2020 election cycle, 97.81% of LIU employee donations went to Democratic candidates in federal elections, while 2.19% of donations went to Republican candidates, according to data from Open Secrets.

 

 


Bias Reporting System

LIU Brooklyn does not operate a type of bias response system on campus.

