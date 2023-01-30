Campus Profile: Long Island University, Brooklyn
Long Island University, Brooklyn is a private university in Brooklyn, New York. Around 15,000 students are enrolled at LIU’s two campuses, which includes a campus in Brookville, New York.
Campus Reform Campus Profiles evaluate individual American college campuses based on liberal bias, speech codes, and other relevant policies and factors.
Official Political Student Organizations:
Conservative Organizations:
(None)
Liberal Organizations:
Rainbow Alliance
Student Fees:
LIU Brooklyn students pay around $2,034 in student fees per year.
SAT/ACT Score Requirements:
LIU Brooklyn is NOT requiring SAT/ACT scores for students seeking undergraduate admission.
OpenSecrets Data on Long Island University Employee Political Donations:
In the 2020 election cycle, 97.81% of LIU employee donations went to Democratic candidates in federal elections, while 2.19% of donations went to Republican candidates, according to data from Open Secrets.
Bias Reporting System:
LIU Brooklyn does not operate a type of bias response system on campus.