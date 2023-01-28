WATCH: 2023 March for Life





Campus Reform Correspondent Recruiter Shaila Mehta spoke with pro-life students at the 2023 March for Life in Washington, DC.

Many participants carried signs reading “I am the post-Roe generation" and “choose life.” And many other were vocal about their support for the pro-life movement.

One student, for example, said “I believe that every life matters and I believe that conception happens in the womb, every life is worth fighting for!”

“Saying that a woman can’t be successful while also raising a child is anti woman and really strips us of the power we really hold,” another student said.

One female student elaborated on her circumstances of being an unplanned pregnancy, expressing gratitude that her mother chose life for her. She concluded saying, “I know that where there is life, there is hope.”

Students also spoke about the significance of the being at the first March for Life since the overturning of Roe v Wade.

One student said, “It feels good to know and see that there are still thousands of supporters still out here marching in support of all the unborn babies,” a student explained.

Another claimed, “It feels like we are really making a difference.”

Watch the full video above or on Campus Reform's YouTube page.