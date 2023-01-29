WATCH: Universities enabling obesity are leading to recruitment crisis





On this week’s episode of Campus Countdown, Campus Reform Correspondent Emily Sturge reports on the obesity epidemic contributing to the Army's recruiting crisis, university staff asked if they fear microaggressions, and the Department of Education publishes student loan repayment rules.

First, Sturge discusses America’s obesity epidemic, and how universities dismissing it contribute to the Army’s recruiting crisis.

Campus Reform Correspondent Lane Whitten also joined the program to discuss a campus climate survey at the University of New Mexico that asks university staff if they fear microaggressions.

The Department of Education’s announcement to restructure its student loan repayment system, known as IDR, was also discussed. This came in conjunction with the Biden administration’s plan to forgive student loan debt, which Campus Reform previously covered.

Lastly, Sturge discusses “The Tweet of the Week,” featuring a letter from the University of Southern California’s School of Social Work stating they are removing the term “field” from the curriculum in an effort to “reject white supremacy.”

