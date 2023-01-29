Opinion
WATCH: Universities enabling obesity are leading to recruitment crisis

Emily Sturge reports on the obesity epidemic contributing to the Army's recruiting crisis, fear of microaggressions, and the new student loan repayment rules.

Emily Sturge '25 | Florida Campus Correspondent
Sunday, January 29, 2023 5:00 PM


On this week’s episode of Campus Countdown, Campus Reform Correspondent Emily Sturge reports on the obesity epidemic contributing to the Army's recruiting crisis, university staff asked if they fear microaggressions, and the Department of Education publishes student loan repayment rules.

First, Sturge discusses America’s obesity epidemic, and how universities dismissing it contribute to the Army’s recruiting crisis. 

Campus Reform Correspondent Lane Whitten also joined the program to discuss a campus climate survey at the University of New Mexico that asks university staff if they fear microaggressions.

The Department of Education’s announcement to restructure its student loan repayment system, known as IDR, was also discussed. This came in conjunction with the Biden administration’s plan to forgive student loan debt, which Campus Reform previously covered.

Lastly, Sturge discusses “The Tweet of the Week,” featuring a letter from the University of Southern California’s School of Social Work stating they are removing the term “field” from the curriculum in an effort to “reject white supremacy.”

Watch the episode above or on our YouTube channel. 

Follow Emily Sturge on Twitter. 


