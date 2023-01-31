KFC to offer 100% tuition coverage for employees, following trend among businesses

Fry chicken and get a degree thanks to KFC Foundation’s latest partnership with Western Governors University (WGU).

Based in Utah but offered in a variety of states around the country, WGU is offering “KFC restaurant employees completely paid tuition for attending WGU to earn their college degrees,” according to Forbes.

“With the new partnership, KFC restaurant employees will be able to choose among more than 60 different bachelor’s and master’s degrees and certification programs offered by WGU across the fields of business, information technology, education and healthcare.”

KFC joins a growing list of companies responding to soaring tuition by assisting entry-level workers while colleges and universities do little to control runaway tuition.

Other companies that adopted the approach include Starbucks, where employees can pursue 100% tuition coverage “for a first-time bachelor’s degree through Arizona State University’s online program,” according to the company's website.

McDonald’s employees also have similar opportunities. Employees can participate in the company’s Archways to Opportunity program, through which eligible employees are able to receive financial assistance to cover educational costs.

100% of tuition costs are covered for McDonald’s employees attending Colorado Technical University, and discounted tuition rates are offered at WGU, Excelsior College, and DePaul University.

The Archways program has “[i]increased access to education for nearly 75,000 people,” “55,000 [r]estaurant employees” have been awarded tuition assistance, and more than “$165 million” has been awarded in high school and tuition assistance, according to program’s website.

Eligibility to earn tuition assistance is different depending on the program and company, but for KFC, the requirements are relatively straightforward.

“[E]mployees must be in good standing at a KFC restaurant participating in the KFC Foundation's Annual Franchise Donation Program,” Forbes relays.

But scholarships worth $2,500 are specifically dedicated to degree seekers attending “two-year colleges or trade/vocational schools,” following a larger trend to refocus education on skills training.

Enrollment for KFC’s program opens February 1.

Campus Reform contacted the KFC Foundation and WGU for comment, but has yet to receive a response. This article will be updated accordingly.