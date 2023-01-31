USU Queer Student Alliance promotes drag

The Queer Student Alliance (QSA) at Utah State University (USU) recently hosted a "Learning Drag Event" where “Drag Queens and Kings [came] to talk to students who want to try drag or are just interested in learning more about it.”

The interest form for the Jan. 17 event asked students if they would be “trying drag as a drag queen/king/other,” and “[w]hat... the queens/kings [could] address or talk about that would be helpful.”

[RELATED: LGBTQ Center encouraged students to perform drag at the 'Rainbow Gala']

The form also asked students, “If you are interested in trying drag, but are feeling uncertain about taking your next step[,] what are some reasons?”

A response that can be selected states, “I don't see enough representation of nonbinary, genderfluid, genderless, multi-gender, xenogender, or other gender nonconforming individuals.”

"Xenogender," according to LGBTQNation.com, describes "a type of nonbinary gender identity that doesn’t fall under the typical gender descriptors that we have," and that xenogenders' "gender identity may even lie beyond the common human understandings of gender."

The Instagram post advertising the event states, “MARK YOUR CALENDARS!!!!! to kick off our drag workshop series, we will be hosting some local drag queens & kings (you've seen them at the USU drag show!) to talk about their drag journey. come early to secure a seat and come prepared to ask any drag questions you may have!”

The last question on the interest form asked students if they would like the QSA at USU to host a bi-weekly "Drag Workshop."

[RELATED: University hosts 'Drag Queen Story Hour' for 2-year-olds]

One of the main goals of the QSA is to “[e]ducate its members, USU students, faculty, staff and the Cache Valley community on issues regarding sexual/romantic orientation and gender identity.”

Utah State University and the Queer Student Alliance have not responded to comments requested by Campus Reform.