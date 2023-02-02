Campus Profile: California State University, Monterey Bay
California State University, Monterey Bay (CSU Monterey Bay) is a public university in Marina. Around 6,201 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.
Campus Reform Campus Profiles evaluate individual American college campuses based on liberal bias, speech codes, and other relevant policies and factors.
Official Political Student Organizations:
Conservative Organizations:
Otter College Republicans
Turning Point USA
Liberal Organizations:
Otter Pride at CSUMB
The Abolitionist & Decolonial Learning Collective
SAT/ACT Score Requirements:
CSU Monterey Bay is requiring SAT/ACT scores only for some students seeking undergraduate admission.
OpenSecrets Data on CSU Monterey Bay Employee Political Donations:
In the 2020 election cycle, 95.3% of CSU Monterey Bay employee donations went to Democratic candidates in federal elections, while 1.9% of donations went to Republican candidates, according to data from Open Secrets.
Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression Rating:
CSU Monterey Bay has been given a red light speech code. According to FIRE, this is due to “at least one university policy clearly and substantially restricting freedom of speech.” FIRE also notes that a red light policy at a public institution is unconstitutional.
Policies Flagged by the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression as inconsistent with Free Speech Principles:
CSUMB Catalog: Policies & Procedures- Sexual Harassment
Student Housing & Residential Life - Community Standards: Behavioral Health, and/or Safety of Self/Others
CSUMB Catalog: Policies & Procedures- Student Conduct
Student Housing & Residential Life - Community Standards: Posting/Advertising
Bias Reporting System:
CSU Monterey Bay does operate a type of bias response system on campus.