No results

Campus Profile: California State University, Monterey Bay

California State University, Monterey Bay (CSU Monterey Bay) is a public university in Marina. Around 6,201 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.

Madison Kirshner '23 | Ohio Correspondent
Thursday, February 2, 2023 1:00 PM

Campus Reform Campus Profiles evaluate individual American college campuses based on liberal bias, speech codes, and other relevant policies and factors.

California State University, Monterey Bay (CSU Monterey Bay) is a public university in Marina. Around 6,201 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.

 

Official Political Student Organizations

    

 

Conservative Organizations:

    Otter College Republicans

    Turning Point USA

 

Liberal Organizations:

    Otter Pride at CSUMB

    The Abolitionist & Decolonial Learning Collective


SAT/ACT Score Requirements:

CSU Monterey Bay is requiring SAT/ACT scores only for some students seeking undergraduate admission.

 

OpenSecrets Data on CSU Monterey Bay Employee Political Donations:

In the 2020 election cycle, 95.3% of CSU Monterey Bay employee donations went to Democratic candidates in federal elections, while 1.9% of donations went to Republican candidates, according to data from Open Secrets.


 

 

Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression Rating:

CSU Monterey Bay has been given a red light speech code. According to FIRE, this is due to “at least one university policy clearly and substantially restricting freedom of speech.” FIRE also notes that a red light policy at a public institution is unconstitutional. 

 

Policies Flagged by the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression as inconsistent with Free Speech Principles:


CSUMB Catalog: Policies & Procedures- Sexual Harassment

Student Housing & Residential Life - Community Standards: Behavioral Health, and/or Safety of Self/Others

CSUMB Catalog: Policies & Procedures- Student Conduct

Student Housing & Residential Life - Community Standards: Posting/Advertising


Bias Reporting System

CSU Monterey Bay does operate a type of bias response system on campus.

