Campus Profile: San Diego State University

Campus Reform Campus Profiles evaluate individual American college campuses based on liberal bias, speech codes, and other relevant policies and factors.

San Diego State University (SDSU) is a public university San Diego, California. Around 30,865 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.

Official Political Student Organizations:

Conservative Organizations:

Turning Point USA

Liberal Organizations:

Counseling and Social Change Club

Drag@SDSU

Planned Parenthood Generation Action

Students for Justice in Palestine

V-Day SDSU

Womxn Empowered

Young Voices for Liberation

SAT/ACT Score Requirements:

SDSU is NOT requiring SAT/ACT scores for students seeking undergraduate admission.

OpenSecrets Data on San Diego State University Employee Political Donations:

In the 2020 election cycle, 93.42% of SDSU employee donations went to Democratic candidates in federal elections, while 6.58% of donations went to Republican candidates, according to data from Open Secrets.





Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression Rating:

SDSU has been given a yellow light speech code. According to FIRE, this is due to “at least one ambiguous policy that too easily encourages administrative abuse and arbitrary application.” FIRE also notes that a yellow light policy at a public institution is unconstitutional.

Policies Flagged by the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression as inconsistent with Free Speech Principles:





Center for Student Rights and Responsibilities: Standards for Student Conduct

Housing and Residential Education: Your Guide to Community Living

Discrimination, Harassment and Retaliation

Recognized Student Organization Handbook: Harassment and Abusive Behavior

Decorative background graphic Recognized Student Organization Handbook: Freedom of Expression and the Campus Community





Bias Reporting System:

SDSU does operate a type of bias response system on campus.

COVID-19:

SDSU is requiring a COVID-19 vaccine for students and employees.









Stories by Campus Reform about San Diego State University:

California university promotes internship exclusively for students identifying as BIPOC

San Diego State University (SDSU), a public research university in California, is promoting an internship program that specifies one of their basic eligibility requirements is identifying as “Black, Indigenous, People of Color” (BIPOC).





San Diego State University reinstates mask mandate, flouting CDC recommendations

On August 15, 2022, San Diego State University (SDSU) reinstated a mask mandate to last until September 15 for all students and staff regardless of vaccination status.