Opinion
Video
About
Writers
News team
Higher Education Fellows
Correspondents
Alumni
Faculty Contributors
Join Us
Become a Correspondent
Become a Fellow
Become a Donor
Send a tip
Send A Tip
Campuses
No results

Campus Profile: San Diego State University

San Diego State University (SDSU) is a public university San Diego, California. Around 30,865 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.

Trending
1
Harvard Medical School ashamed of white male department heads
By Toni Airaksinen 
2
WATCH: Professor sends clear message to school after suspending him
By Addison Smith 
3
'To abolish Whiteness is to abolish White people' lecture goes viral
By Peter Cordi 
4
Georgia university receives thousands of dollars to advance 'equity' in the sciences
By Georgia  Lucas '23
5
BREAKING: 'Woke ideology has infected every aspect of American life,' Sen. Rubio says
By Shelby  Kearns 
6
Japan is pressuring U.S. scholars to rewrite history
By Shelby  Kearns 
Janey Whitney '23 | Alabama Correspondent
February 5, 2023

Campus Reform Campus Profiles evaluate individual American college campuses based on liberal bias, speech codes, and other relevant policies and factors.

San Diego State University (SDSU) is a public university San Diego, California. Around 30,865 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.

 

Official Political Student Organizations

 

    

 

Conservative Organizations:

    Turning Point USA

 

Liberal Organizations:

    Counseling and Social Change Club

    Drag@SDSU

    Planned Parenthood Generation Action

    Students for Justice in Palestine

    V-Day SDSU

    Womxn Empowered

    Young Voices for Liberation

    

SAT/ACT Score Requirements:

SDSU is NOT requiring SAT/ACT scores for students seeking undergraduate admission.

 

OpenSecrets Data on San Diego State University Employee Political Donations:

In the 2020 election cycle, 93.42% of SDSU employee donations went to Democratic candidates in federal elections, while 6.58% of donations went to Republican candidates, according to data from Open Secrets.


 

 

Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression Rating:

SDSU has been given a yellow light speech code. According to FIRE, this is due to “at least one ambiguous policy that too easily encourages administrative abuse and arbitrary application.” FIRE also notes that a yellow light policy at a public institution is unconstitutional. 

 

Policies Flagged by the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression as inconsistent with Free Speech Principles:


Center for Student Rights and Responsibilities: Standards for Student Conduct

Housing and Residential Education: Your Guide to Community Living

Discrimination, Harassment and Retaliation

Recognized Student Organization Handbook: Harassment and Abusive Behavior

Decorative background graphic Recognized Student Organization Handbook: Freedom of Expression and the Campus Community


Bias Reporting System

SDSU does operate a type of bias response system on campus.

 

COVID-19:

SDSU is requiring a COVID-19 vaccine for students and employees.



Stories by Campus Reform about San Diego State University:

California university promotes internship exclusively for students identifying as BIPOC

San Diego State University (SDSU), a public research university in California, is promoting an internship program that specifies one of their basic eligibility requirements is identifying as “Black, Indigenous, People of Color” (BIPOC).


San Diego State University reinstates mask mandate, flouting CDC recommendations

On August 15, 2022, San Diego State University (SDSU) reinstated a mask mandate to last until September 15 for all students and staff regardless of vaccination status. 

Share this article
Staff image

More articles like this