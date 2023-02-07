Boston University's 'Condom Fairy' celebrates 10 years

Boston University’s (BU) "Condom Fairy" just celebrated its ten-year anniversary. The Condom Fairy program delivers “free condoms (both internal and external), lube, dental dams, [and] information about sexual health and consent” to students on and off campus.

Each order includes a sticker depicting the program’s “tiny and sassy winged mascot.” In 2022, the Condom Fairy program updated its mascot to include a “trio of gender-, race-, and body-diverse fairies.”

[RELATED: Students put on 'Condom Bingo,' 'Sex Trivia Night' events leading up to Valentine's Day]

The original slogan from the Condom Fairy’s 2013 launch read, “Now flying wherever flies come undone.”

The Condom Fairy program is run through Boston University’s Student Health Services (SHS), which also is home to an "emergency contraception vending machine." The group "Students for Reproductive Freedom" sponsors the machine.

[RELATED: ‘Doritos and Plan B:’ new vending machine sells emergency contraception to students]

SHS at Boston University also hosts a "Sex in the Dark" event to “answer students’ anonymous questions about topics like sexual pleasure, communication and consent, anatomy, safer sex practices, sexual identity, and more.”

Boston University and Boston University’s Student Health Services did not respond to comments requested by Campus Reform.