WATCH: Campus crime is surging, 'eleven students were taken hostage at gunpoint'





Campus Reform correspondent Oscar Buynevich joined Real America’s Voice to discuss the increase of violent crime in Philadelphia and around Temple University (Temple).

Due to recent spikes in crime around the university, Buynevich says he feels unsafe.

“I had one instance where friends from home came to visit me off campus for New Years Eve about a year ago and they witnessed a shooting in which five people were shot.”

Buynevich then details how the criminals are targeting students.

“Just a few months ago we had a home invasion just a block down from where I currently live where eleven students were taken hostage at gunpoint.”

Oscar also expressed his frustrations with the university's lack of action and how it does not prioritize financial support for the campus police department.

“Our police department is having fundraisers to get basic necessities like flashlights,” he said.

Watch the full video above or on YouTube.