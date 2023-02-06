WATCH: UPenn students concerned about foreign influence on campus





Campus Reform Correspondent Recruiter Shaila Mehta and Video Editor Nick Clavi interviewed students at the University of Pennsylvania (UPenn) asking them their thoughts on their school accepting donations from China.

A few students were unaware that UPenn had received foreign funding. One, for example, said “This is news to me actually, I wasn’t aware of that.”

Other students were skeptical, citing that the university should disclose the funds and their purpose.

“It really depends on what they expect in return for that money,” one student commented. Another stated, “If it is in a controlling way, then it becomes an issue.”

[RELATED: Rep. Foxx re-ignites Trump-era investigations into foreign influence in higher education]

Students were informed that government and higher education professionals worry that money coming from China has strings attached. Many responded, saying that is a valid concern.

“I think that would be concerning,” one student responded.

When asked their thoughts on why they would be donating large amounts of money to American universities, students explained that it is likely to do with China’s economic interests.

One student said, “I can imagine it would be for their own economic interests.”

Students were also asked if they are concerned about the increase of donations from China at the same time President Biden was employed as a professor at UPenn.

One student walked away from the interview, and another student said that it depends what they use the funds for.”

Watch the full interview above or on YouTube.