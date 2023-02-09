Campus Profile: California State University, Los Angeles
California State University, Los Angeles (Cal State LA) is a public university in Los Angeles. Around 23,484 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.
Official Political Student Organizations:
Conservative Organizations:
Young Americans for Freedom
Liberal Organizations:
Young Democratic Socialists of America
The Trans Queer Connection
SAT/ACT Score Requirements:
Cal State LA is requiring SAT/ACT scores for only some students seeking undergraduate admission.
Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression Rating:
Cal State LA has been given a yellow light speech code. According to FIRE, this is due to “at least one ambiguous policy that too easily encourages administrative abuse and arbitrary application.” FIRE also notes that a yellow light policy at a public institution is unconstitutional.
Policies Flagged by the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression as inconsistent with Free Speech Principles:
Policy on Time, Place, and Manner of Free Expression
Housing and Residence Life 2021-2022 Student Guide: Violence, Harassment and Assault
Bias Reporting System:
Cal State LA does not operate a type of bias response system on campus.
COVID-19:
Cal State LA is requiring a COVID-19 vaccine for students and employees.