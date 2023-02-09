Opinion
Campuses
No results

Campus Profile: California State University, Los Angeles

California State University, Los Angeles (Cal State LA) is a public university in Los Angeles. Around 23,484 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.

Skylar Fernandez '25 | California Correspondent
February 9, 2023

Campus Reform Campus Profiles evaluate individual American college campuses based on liberal bias, speech codes, and other relevant policies and factors.

Official Political Student Organizations

 

    

 

Conservative Organizations:

    Young Americans for Freedom


Liberal Organizations:

    Young Democratic Socialists of America

    The Trans Queer Connection


SAT/ACT Score Requirements:

Cal State LA is requiring SAT/ACT scores for only some students seeking undergraduate admission.

  

Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression Rating:

Cal State LA has been given a yellow light speech code. According to FIRE, this is due to “at least one ambiguous policy that too easily encourages administrative abuse and arbitrary application.” FIRE also notes that a yellow light policy at a public institution is unconstitutional. 

 

Policies Flagged by the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression as inconsistent with Free Speech Principles:


Standards for Student Conduct

Policy on Time, Place, and Manner of Free Expression

Housing and Residence Life 2021-2022 Student Guide: Violence, Harassment and Assault


Bias Reporting System

Cal State LA does not operate a type of bias response system on campus.

 

COVID-19:

Cal State LA is requiring a COVID-19 vaccine for students and employees.


 

