Month-long sex ed series includes 'condom negotiation' tips

Ohio State University is hosting a four-week sex-ed series for its students.

Topics include 'relationships, LGBTQ+-specific sex-ed, pleasure, abstinence, cultural effects on sex-ed, protection negotiation and when to talk to youth about sex.'

Alexia Bianchi '22 | Florida Campus Correspondent
February 8, 2023

Ohio State University (OSU) is hosting a four-week sex-ed series for its students, the result of a partnership between Ohio State’s Sexual Health and Reproductive Education Organization (SHARE) and the Ohio Center for Sex Education.

Each session in the series will focus on a specific topic, according to student newspaper The LanternTopics include “relationships, LGBTQ+-specific sex-ed, pleasure, abstinence, cultural effects on sex-ed, protection negotiation and when to talk to youth about sex.”

[RELATED: Harvard's 'Sex Week' features 'p***y portraits,' 'Intro to Stripteasing']

The purpose of SHARE is to “advocate for and promote comprehensive, inclusive, and evidence-based sexual health education for students in grades K-12, The Ohio State University, and the surrounding Columbus communities.”

SHARE’s Instagram page informed students that SHARE will “provide a mini-inclusive and medically accurate sexual health course for anyone interested” and that students can learn about “inclusive language” and “condom negotiation.”

In 2021, Campus Reform reported that Ohio State hosted a "Sex Week." The Sex Week addressed topics such as “Decolonizing Porn” and “OnlyFans: Behind the Scenes.”

[RELATED: University sex week features free vibrator giveaway, 'Sex Jeopardy,' 'Condom Bingo']

This year's sex-ed week began January 23 and will conclude on February 15. 

OSU, SHARE, and the Ohio Center for Sex Education have not responded to comments requested by Campus Reform

