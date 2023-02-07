Liberty University sends over 500 students to the March for Life

Liberty University bussed over 500 students to this year’s March for Life in Washington. D.C., including one student who addressed the crowd.

Summer Smith, president of the Virginia school’s chapter of Students for Life, was featured alongside the likes of Tony Dungy, Rep. Steve Scalise, and Rev. Franklin Graham.

Smith, a junior, spoke of her personal experience with the fight for life, recounting the story of her mother having an abortion as a high schooler because she “felt afraid and alone.”

She said, “[T]he reason I am pro-life is because I don’t want anyone to have to go through what my mother went through, and that is why I march today.”

The year’s event marked the first of the Post-Roe era, and also was the first year that Liberty University led the march.

The students departed from the school at 5:00 am, and a few hours later, stood at the helm of the crowd holding the march’s flagship banner.

Liberty students were not the only ones to show up in great numbers. The University of Notre Dame sent 500 students of its own, and the Catholic University of America sent 300.

Liberty University and Summer Smith have both been contacted for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.

