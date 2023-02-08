Texas students join communists, socialists to protest overturn of Roe v. Wade

On January 22, University of Texas students, along with other locals, protested the overturn of Roe v. Wade on the 50th anniversary of the landmark decision. The Party for Socialism and Liberation (PSL) co-organized the protest, with other organizations, such as the Communist Party USA, attending, as well.

PSL, unaffiliated with the university, organized multiple pro-abortion protests in Texas cities over the same weekend, including Austin, Dallas, San Antonio, Houston, and Waco, reports student newspaper The Daily Texan.

The Party for Socialism and Liberation “exists to carry out the struggle for socialism inside the United States, the center of world capitalism and imperialism.”

PSL released a statement the day of the protest claiming this year’s anniversary of Roe was a “bitter reminder of the cruelty of the current right wing-dominated Supreme Court” and that “[t]he rightwing is moving aggressively to shred women’s rights.”

“The Supreme Court has shown that without pressure from a movement of the masses, it is an enemy of democracy and an enemy of people’s rights," the Daily Texan reported one protester and PSL-member as saying.

Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, the decision that overturned Roe last summer, returned decisions regarding abortion to democratically-elected legislatures at the state-level.

The Communist Party USA, another organization incensed at the Court's recent decision to return decisions about abortion to the states, has a "Party Program" that states, “A better and peaceful world is possible - a world where people and nature come before profits.”

In the wake of the overturn of Roe last year, many students attempted to push the University of Texas to act to "protect reproductive rights."

Currently, the state of Texas bans abortion with few exceptions.

The University of Texas, The Party for Socialism and Liberation, Communist Party USA, and the Austin Brown Berets have not responded to comments requested by Campus Reform.