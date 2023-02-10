Opinion
Video
About
Writers
News team
Higher Education Fellows
Correspondents
Alumni
Faculty Contributors
Join Us
Become a Correspondent
Become a Fellow
Become a Donor
Send a tip
Send A Tip
Campuses
No results

CA bill requiring universities to provide abortion pills goes into effect

A California Senate bill requiring public universities and colleges in California to provide abortion pills to students recently went into effect.

Campus Reform reported on the initial passing of SB-24 last year, noting that the bill claims that abortion is a 'constitutional right.'

Trending
1
Rutgers went on DEI spending spree before governor’s demand for financial transparency
By Shelby  Kearns 
2
Texas Tech removes DEI statement requirements for faculty
By Gabrielle M.  Etzel 
3
Students are unhappy that DEI is forcing good professors out of higher ed
By Wyatt Eichholz  '24
4
University of North Dakota provides students with pronoun guide, 'gender closet’
By Alexia Bianchi  '22
5
This Washington university requires custodians to get on board with DEI
By Thomas Stevenson '23
6
More than 100 Republicans file amicus brief arguing student debt forgiveness is unconst…
By Jared Gould 
Alexia Bianchi '22 | Florida Campus Correspondent
February 10, 2023

A California Senate bill requiring public universities and colleges in California to provide abortion pills to students recently went into effect.

The bill, "SB-24," states that "each student health care services clinic on a California State University or University of California campus [must] offer abortion by medication techniques," and took effect Jan. 1.

[RELATED: Medical Students react to a push to require abortion training in medical curricula]

According to SB-24, the procurement of such abortive "medication techniques" need not occur at affiliated hospitals, but can occur "onsite" at the university and "by providers on staff at the student health center."

Campus Reform reported on the initial passing of SB-24 last year, noting that the bill claims that abortion is a “constitutional right" and "an integral part of comprehensive sexual and reproductive health care."

Legislatures in in other states have either followed, or intend to follow, in California's footsteps.

[RELATED: Texas A&M student organization holds event teaching 'self-managed abortions']

New York proposed a similar bill in 2019, Inside Higher Ed reports, though it has not yet passed the state legislature. Massachusetts, however, passed a bill as an "emergency" measure to protect access to abortion and "gender-affirming care" at state universities.

All relevant parties have been contacted for comment by Campus Reform. This article will be updated accordingly.

Share this article
Staff image

More articles like this