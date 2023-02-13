EXCLUSIVE: Auburn student group circulates list of racial slurs toward White people

Auburn University students recently circulated a seven-page document that compiled a list of over 250 racial slurs toward White people. The document was sent in a GroupMe chat called "AU Student Connect" used by students at Auburn University.





Among those insults were “failed abortions,” “deformed dna,” “mockery of humanity,” “bleach demons,” “albino pigs,” “not meant to exist," and "white 'people' was just god experimenting."

Screenshots of the group chat obtained by Campus Reform showed students using the document, titled “Creaker Names,” to ridicule and mock White people by highlighting insults from the list.





“Milk Monkies gone always make me laugh,” a student said.

“My favorite is the vanilla villager,” said another.

One student suggested using the names “on command” if provoked.





Complaints and threats were also made in the group chat regarding passing White people on the sidewalk. One student referred to White people as “palm-colored folks" when expressing her complaint and threatened to “body check” them if they wouldn’t move out of her way.









Campus Reform reached out to all relevant parties for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.

Editor's Note: A previous version of this article mistakenly referred to the GroupMe chat as belonging to Auburn's Black Student Union. After further investigation by the university, it was determined that this was not the case. An Auburn representative provided the following statement to Campus Reform regarding the issue:

"On Jan. 17, Auburn University was made aware of a GroupMe chat that used discriminatory language. Administrators have since learned that the GroupMe chat in question is titled “AU Connect: Brought to you by The Throwdown” and includes hundreds of people from multiple universities. These comments did not occur on the Black Student Union GroupMe nor as part of any recognized Auburn University organization channel."