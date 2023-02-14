Opinion
Campuses
No results

Campus Profile: Seton Hall University

Seton Hall University (SHU) is a private Catholic University in South Orange, New Jersey. Around 6,013 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.

Jessica Perez '24 | New Mexico Correspondent
February 14, 2023

Campus Reform Campus Profiles evaluate individual American college campuses based on liberal bias, speech codes, and other relevant policies and factors.

Official Political Student Organizations

 

    

 

Conservative Organizations:

    Pirates for Life

    Turning Point USA

 

Liberal Organizations:

    Green New Deal Club

    PRIDE

    

Student Fees:

SHU students pay around $2,580 in student fees per year.


SAT/ACT Score Requirements:

SHU is NOT requiring SAT/ACT scores for students seeking undergraduate admission.

 

OpenSecrets Data on Seton Hall University Employee Political Donations:

In the 2020 election cycle, 89.54% of SHU employee donations went to Democratic candidates in federal elections, while 10.46% of donations went to Republican candidates, according to data from Open Secrets.


 

Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression Rating:

There is currently no FIRE rating for SHU.


Bias Reporting System

SHU does operate a type of bias response system on campus.

 

COVID-19:

SHU is requiring a COVID-19 vaccine for students and employees.



Stories by Campus Reform about Seton Hall University:

Seton Hall is hiring a student to research the university's DEI, social justice environment

In 2021, Seton Hall University hired an "Undergraduate Student Research Position: Study of Curricular Offerings related to Social Justice & Immigration" for the university's personnel and programming. 

