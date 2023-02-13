Law school course praised for studying 'Historical Origins of White Supremacy'

Roger Williams University School of Law’s mandated ‘Race & Foundations of American Law’ course has recently been recognized by Bloomberg Law as a “top-scoring law school programs that exemplify innovation in the justice sphere.”

The course was launched by the Rhode Island university in 2021 and requires law students to study the field through the scope of race.

The course is divided into three sections— “Historical Origins of White Supremacy” “Systems of Racism,” and “Going Forward,” according to the syllabus.

It also explains that students will learn about ‘Antiracist Lawyering’ and ‘Critical Race Theory.’

Upon completion of the course, students are expected to “Define and explain the historical role racial hierarchy has played in the development of specific aspects of the American legal system” and, “Identify the use of race and the operation of racial hierarchy in specific legal regime.”

In an announcement of the course the school’s Associate Dean for Academic Affairs, Jared Goldstein says that “In the aftermath of the murder of George Floyd, [Black Law Students Association (BLSA)] students told us that we needed to do more to help educate all students about the ways in which the legal system perpetuates racial hierarchies.”

Schools that joined RWU Law on Bloomberg Law’s list include Loyola University Chicago Law School, Southern University Law Center, Southwestern Law School, University of Arizona James E. Rogers College of Law, University of Utah S.J. Quinney College of Law, and Widener University Delaware Law School.

Each university is praised for hosting courses that study the law through social and racial inequality lenses.

All parties mentioned have been contacted for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.