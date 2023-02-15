California university encourages students to report professors for racism if they don’t get called on

A guide published by California State University Monterey Bay (CSUMB) instructs students to “think broadly about what could be an act of racism” and report professors for conducting racist tactics in the classroom, such as “consistently not calling” on minority students.

The guide, titled “Coping with Racism & Discrimination,” details ways in which the university claims racism and “race-related stress” can negatively impact students as well as provides students with strategies to combat such things.

Acts of racism, such as not being called on frequently enough, are so pervasive at the school that students turn to substance abuse and develop physical ailments such as heart disease, hypertension, and muscle tension, according to the guide.

[RELATED: College instructor claims his 1A rights were violated]

The university has mechanisms in place for students to report professors they feel are not calling on non-White students enough or “minimizing [their] contributions.”

CSUMB’s Office of Inclusive Excellence & Sustainability recommends that students report incidents of racial bias to its “Behavioral Intervention Team” which “coordinate[s] action regarding reports of disruptive, problematic or concerning behavior or misconduct from co-workers, students, community members, friends, colleagues, etc.”

After receiving a report, the team “assesses the threat and determines the best referrals for support, intervention, warning/notification and response.”

[RELATED: 'Toe the line:' Professor leaves academia as DEI corrupts STEM]

CSUMB’s policy follows a nationwide trend in which professors are experiencing added pressure to conform to diversity standards imposed by students and administrators, which encroach on professors’ autonomy in the classroom.

A tenured history professor at Bakersfield College, for example, claims that he’s being fired for posing critical questions at a diversity meeting.

Similarly, an adjunct professor at Hamline University was fired for showing a depiction of Muhammed in Islamic art class despite warning students of the material beforehand.

“Hamline’s nonrenewal of the instructor for showing an image of Muhammad violates the

instructor’s pedagogical autonomy—protected by basic tenets of academic freedom,” Foundation for Individual Rights in Education wrote of the incident.

California State University Monterey Bay was contacted for comment but has yet to respond. This article will be updated accordingly.