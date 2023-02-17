Ohio State wants to teach you about 'ethical pornography,' bondage

Ohio State University hosted their fourth annual Sex Week from February 12-18. Topics included pornography, abortion, non-monogamous relationships, sex toys, and Shibari rope binding.

Ohio State's Sex Week is hosted by Student Advocates for Sexual Health Awareness (SASHA). According to the club’s constitution, SASHA’s mission is to “educate the student body about sexual health in all its forms.”

Sex Week is funded through the Council on Student Affairs (CSA) at OSU, according to their FAQS page. Any funds from CSA are taken from a student activity fee, which is charged to all students every semester.

One event was titled "Learning the Ropes: Intro to Bondage," advertised as "giv[ing] guests a 'how-to' the basics of bondage and shibari!," clarifying that "[r]ope will be provided."

Another, titled "Hands, Mouths, Toys, and More: Talking Pleasure without Penetration," was held in order to "discuss 'alternatives' to traditional heteronormative sex."

Still, another, called "Ethical Alternatives to Mainstream Pornography," asked the question, "All consumption is unethical under capitalism, but how can we work to fix that in porn consumption?"

SASHA partners with organizations such as Planned Parenthood and transgender rights activists for Sex Week.

A workshop titled “You Can’t Handle The Truth: Debunking Myths about Sex & Trivia Night,” hosted representatives from Planned Parenthood. The description reads, “Calling all Sexperts! This event will have trivia, jeopardy, you name it, about sex education, myths about sex, etc. There will be prizes for the winners!”

Planned Parenthood is very active on college campuses, especially through their sub-organization Planned Parenthood Generation Action, created to “[m]obilize advocates for reproductive freedom."

So far, the organization has started more than 350 campus groups across the country.

Sex Week is not the only time that Ohio State University educates students about abortion. On January 25, OSU’s undergraduate student government put on a “Plan Buckeye” panel that gave out free Plan B contraceptive pills.

“It is unacceptable for my school to use my money to give out a drug [Plan B] that can end a human life,” said Matthew Ayers, president of Students for Life at Ohio State University, in response to the event.

Campus Reform contacted Student Advocates for Sexual Health Awareness, Ohio State University, Matthew Ayers, and Students for Life at Ohio State. This article will be updated accordingly.

