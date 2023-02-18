WATCH: Money spent on DEI 'could be better spent on students'





Campus Reform Correspondent Wyatt Eichholz joined “America’s Voice Live” to discuss DEI spending at Rutgers University in New Jersey.

Universities have been allocating increasing amounts of money to DEI initiatives, as previously reported by Campus Reform.

“It all amounts to this just being an additional wasteful use of money that could be better spent on students,” Eichholz said.

“Campus Reform… has been documenting [how DEI harms] the learning environments of schools and how they are undermining the very mission of a university. Rather than making students better prepared for life, they are only harming them and setting them up for failure.”

Eichholz also discussed recent investigations by the New Jersey Governor's Office into its state universities.

The investigations, he said, “goes to show you the depths of woke indoctrination and ideology in these different state and publicly funded institutions.”

And "it's not just New Jersey that’s involved. In the state of Florida… Governor Ron DeSantis is trying to cut back on these DEI administrations as well.”

Watch the full video above or on Youtube.



