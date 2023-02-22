Syracuse University to hire at least four new DEI staff

Syracuse University’s (SU) Office of Diversity and Inclusion recently held a forum on the Office's plan to hire new faculty members to enforce DEI initiatives.

According to The Daily Orange, the faculty members to be hired include “a program manager for 119 Euclid Ave., as well as an administrative fellow, an access specialist and a graduate assistant to work for SU’s office.”

The Office of Diversity and Inclusion’s purpose in obtaining the new hires is to have faculty that will “implement the university’s initiatives for campus diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility.”

One section of a 2021 programmatic document explaining SU's DEI initiatives is titled “Potential Action Steps for Strategic Diversity Leadership at Syracuse University,” which encourages the university to “[c]reate a campus-wide DEI accountability system to achieve meaningful and measurable progress” and “[c]ontinue building mandatory faculty DEI programming.”

A website announcement made prior to the Feb. 13 forum stated that “leaders of student organizations will partner with participants to discuss key areas of DEIA including accessibility, LGBTQ+ students, native students’ support, professional development, faculty and staff diversity, belonging, and bias incident reporting.”

The forum took place on Syracuse’s campus and about 160 students and faculty members were in attendance. Attendees also had the option to participate in the event via Zoom.

SU’s Office of Diversity and Inclusion also provides "Bias, Racism, and Prejudice" resources. One resource titled “For Supervisors: In the Moment – Facilitate Race Conversations with Your Staff” informs faculty that “knowing when and how to initiate race conversations is a critical component of equity and inclusion.”

Syracuse University, The Daily Orange, and Syracuse’s Office of Diversity and Inclusion have not responded to comments requested by Campus Reform.