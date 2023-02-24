Campus Profile: California State University, Sacramento

Campus Reform Campus Profiles evaluate individual American college campuses based on liberal bias, speech codes, and other relevant policies and factors.

California State University, Sacramento (Sacramento State) is a public university in Sacramento. Around 28,904 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.

Official Political Student Organizations:

Conservative Organizations:

(None)

Liberal Organizations:

Advocates for Social Justice

College Democrats

Lavender Leaders

PRIDE Center

Pride Society

R.A.I.N.B.O.W.





Student Fees:

Sacramento State students pay around $1,742 in student fees per year.





SAT/ACT Score Requirements:

Sacramento State is NOT requiring SAT/ACT scores for students seeking undergraduate admission.

OpenSecrets Data on Sacramento State Employee Political Donations:

In the 2020 election cycle, 90.9% of Sacramento State employee donations went to Democratic candidates in federal elections, while 3.6% of donations went to Republican candidates, according to data from Open Secrets.





Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression Rating:

Sacramento State has been given a yellow light speech code. According to FIRE, this is due to “at least one ambiguous policy that too easily encourages administrative abuse and arbitrary application.” FIRE also notes that a yellow light policy at a public institution is unconstitutional.

Policies Flagged by the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression as inconsistent with Free Speech Principles:





Residence Hall Policies & Procedures: Title IX Notice of Non-Discrimination

University Catalog: Appendices- Student Conduct

University Policy Manual: Time, Place & Manner Restrictions on Speech and Speech-Related Activities

University Policy Manual: Student Conduct Code

Belonging Education & Support System





Bias Reporting System:

Sacramento State does operate a type of bias response system on campus.

COVID-19:

Sacramento State is requiring a COVID-19 vaccine for students and employees.









