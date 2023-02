Campus Profile: San Francisco State University

Campus Reform Campus Profiles evaluate individual American college campuses based on liberal bias, speech codes, and other relevant policies and factors.

San Francisco State University (SFSU) is a public university in California. Around 27,179 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.

Official Political Student Organizations:

Conservative Organizations:

College Republicans

Turning Point USA

Liberal Organizations:

Associated Students Educational and Referral Organization for Sexuality

Associated Students Queer and Trans Resource Center

Doctoral Students for Equity and Social Justice

Feminist Filmmaker Fellowship

Her Campus

Latinx Queer Club

Queer Alliance

Queer Cinema Coalition

Young Democratic Socialists of America





Student Fees:

SFSU students pay around $1,786 in student fees per year.









SAT/ACT Score Requirements:

SFSU is NOT requiring SAT/ACT scores for students seeking undergraduate admission.

Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression Rating:

SFSU has been given a yellow light speech code. According to FIRE, this is due to “at least one ambiguous policy that too easily encourages administrative abuse and arbitrary application.” FIRE also notes that a yellow light policy at a public institution is unconstitutional.

Policies Flagged by the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression as inconsistent with Free Speech Principles:





Office of Student Conduct: Standards for Student Conduct

Decorative background graphic University Executive Directive #89-13- Time, Place and Manner: Use of Buildings and Grounds- Posting and Chalking





Bias Reporting System:

SFSU does operate a type of bias response system on campus.

COVID-19:

SFSU is requiring a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students and employees.









Stories by Campus Reform about San Francisco State University:

San Francisco State University-affiliated program hosts speakers linked to terrorist groups

On September 10-11, 2022, San Francisco State University’s Arab and Muslim Ethnicities and Diasporas Studies (AMED) department hosted a two-day conference in Lebanon that included lectures from Palestinian activists, journalists, and individuals connected to U.S. designated terrorist groups.

Streetman discusses new "Race and Resistance Studies" major

On an episode of Campus Countdown, Campus Reform Correspondent Abigail Streetman speaks about San Francisco State University’s new undergraduate major in “Race and Resistance Studies.”