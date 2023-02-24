Protesters chant 'shut up' at pro-life students, throw Bible on the ground

On February 13, pro-choice students interrupted a pro-life demonstration at California State University, Sacramento (Sacramento State) by attempting to shout the pro-lifers down. One student went as far as grabbing a Bible out of a man's hand and throwing it on the ground.

An Instagram video that The State Hornet, Sacramento State’s student newspaper, posted shows pro-choice students repeatedly yelling “Shut up!” at individuals who appear to be leading the pro-life demonstration.

The pro-life advocacy group Project Truth led the on-campus demonstration, the mission of which is to spread "the message throughout America that pre-born babies have a right to life; to churches, abortion centers, high schools, colleges and the streets.”

The tension allegedly began when some pro-choice students made "counter-signs" in response to the signs of the pro-lifers, which contained images of aborted fetuses. Pro-choice signs, according to The State Hornet, had messages such as "My body, my choice."

In one of the videos of the ensuing conflict posted to Twitter, one pro-choicer, who appears to be a student, can be seen forcibly grabbing a Bible from a man, yelling at him, and throwing his Bible into the air. It's unclear whether the man with the Bible was from Project Truth or another group.

The tension between Project Truth, the pro-choice students, and other religiously-affiliated groups allegedly present became so large that police had to enter the scene and intervene. The situation was subsequently deescalated.

Campus Reform has previously reported on the harassment commonly faced by pro-lifers at colleges and universities across the country.

Sacramento State, The State Hornet, Sacramento State Campus Police, and Project Truth have not responded to comments requested by Campus Reform.