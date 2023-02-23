Sweeping edits to childrens' literature follows DEI trend in higher ed

In the name of sensitivity censorship, British author Roald Dahl’s beloved children’s books have become the newest victim of diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) revisionism that has plagued academia for years.

Dahl, who died in 1990, is the author of classics such as Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Matilda, and James and the Giant Peach.

Reprints of Dahl’s work will replace words such as “fat,” and “‘mothers’ and ‘fathers’” with “enormous” and “parents” respectively.

The word “black” has also been removed from the description of menacing farm machinery in Mr. Fantastic Fox, according to the AP.

Additionally, substantive content is being added to the text. For example, after describing that the title characters in The Witches wear wigs because they are bald, newly printed versions of the book will add a line clarifying that “there is certainly nothing wrong with [women being bald],” according to NPR.

Rick Behari, Director of the TRDSC, told The New York Times that the “guiding principle” of these revisions is to “maintain the story lines, characters, and irreverence and sharp-edged spirit” of Dahl’s work.

TRDSC has come under significant criticism since the announcement was made.

Novelist Salman Rushdie, who has been the victim of death threats and violence for his literary critique of Islam, called the censorship of Dahl “absurd” and said TRDSC “should be ashamed.”

Suzanne Nossel, CEO of the writers' advocacy group PEN America warns that “there is no limiting principle” when it comes to editing classics.

The problem with taking license to re-edit classic works is that there is no limiting principle. You start out wanting to replace a word here and a word there, and end up inserting entirely new ideas (as has been done to Dahl's work). 6/13 — Suzanne Nossel (@SuzanneNossel) February 18, 2023

Although works of literature may be offensive, eliminating all points of conflict runs the risk of “distorting the work of great authors and clouding the essential lens that literature offers on society,” according to Nossel.

The deterioration of debate that comes with rewriting classic literature is parallel to the trend of censorship in higher education that limits speaking freely due to the influence of DEI in classrooms.

As Matthew Wielicki, a professor at the University of Alabama who is leaving academia this spring due to DEI, told Campus Reform, an overemphasis on inclusivity makes “students tend to collaborate less. They kind of isolate in their tribes [and] there's much less interaction because people walk on eggshells and don't want to stir the pot.”

Campus Reform Higher Education Fellow Nicholas Giordano also contends that DEI “has had a chilling effect on college campuses as the cancel culture mob seeks to destroy those who speak out. Self-censorship is now rampant” among faculty and students.

In response to criticisms of his work during his lifetime, Dahl once said, “I never get any protests from children….All you get are giggles of mirth and squirms of delight. I know what children like.”

